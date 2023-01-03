Fatal Crash, Waiotahe, Opotiki - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died when their motorcycle has gone off the road and into the water at Ohiwa Beach Road at Waiotahe, Opotiki.

The incident occurred at about 4pm today.

Emergency services treated the person with CPR, but they sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

