Upcoming Maintenance Works To SH1 Hillcrest Bridge

Tuesday, 3 January 2023, 7:58 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

As part of essential summer maintenance, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will carry out work on the Hillcrest Bridge on State Highway 1 (SH1) Northern Gateway Toll Road over six weeks from Monday 9 January to Thursday 23 February.

Lane restrictions will be in place however traffic will still flow in both directions at all times. Southbound lanes will be restricted from Monday 9 January to Thursday 26 January and northbound lanes from Monday 6 February to Thursday 23 February.

Temporary safety barriers will be in place day and night to keep our workers safe while maintenance is being carried out. Installation and removal of these barriers will require a full overnight closure between Puhoi and Silverdale. Please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/asm/upcoming-maintenance for dates.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their understanding as we carry out this essential maintenance work.

Please reduce your speed in this area and expect a short delay to your journey. We recommend that you plan ahead to avoid congestion.

Please note this work is weather dependent which may result in a change from advertised dates. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for the latest updates.

