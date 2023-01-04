Police Urgently Seek Information On Two Missing Children
03 January
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:
Police have serious concerns for the welfare of
10-year-old Lily and
8-year-old Pearl, and are asking for the public’s help to locate them.
The children were
taken in breach of a parenting order on 24 December,
and
the last sighting of them was at 11pm on Monday, at a South Auckland service
station.
The car in which
they were travelling was sighted again about 9.40am
on
Tuesday 3 January, this time in Devon Street, New Plymouth.
The vehicle is a silver 1994 Toyota Camry, registration CLR45.
A woman wanted in relation with
their disappearance was found alone and
arrested in Wellington about 9.45pm on Tuesday.
She has refused to
say where the children are, and Police spent
time
following her arrest searching vehicles parked in central Wellington.
Pearl and Lily were not located,
and we now believe the children may be
staying anywhere between Auckland and Wellington.
The woman has been
meeting people through Facebook in the time we have
been
looking for her and the children, and it is possible she has left Pearl and
Lily with one of these people. We believe these contacts may have been misled
or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious
concerns that are held for the children’s welfare.
Police are urgently seeking any sightings of
the girls, or the Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and quote the file number
221224/4977.
Our focus is on locating Lily
and Pearl safe and well. We urge anyone with
information to come forward immediately, including anyone who may be looking
after them.
The woman will appear in the
Wellington District Court on Wednesday, 4
January, charged with breaching a parenting order.