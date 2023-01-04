Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Urgently Seek Information On Two Missing Children

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

03 January

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of 10-year-old Lily and
8-year-old Pearl, and are asking for the public’s help to locate them.

The children were taken in breach of a parenting order on 24 December, and
the last sighting of them was at 11pm on Monday, at a South Auckland service
station.

The car in which they were travelling was sighted again about 9.40am on
Tuesday 3 January, this time in Devon Street, New Plymouth.

The vehicle is a silver 1994 Toyota Camry, registration CLR45.

A woman wanted in relation with their disappearance was found alone and
arrested in Wellington about 9.45pm on Tuesday.

She has refused to say where the children are, and Police spent time
following her arrest searching vehicles parked in central Wellington.

Pearl and Lily were not located, and we now believe the children may be
staying anywhere between Auckland and Wellington.

The woman has been meeting people through Facebook in the time we have been
looking for her and the children, and it is possible she has left Pearl and
Lily with one of these people. We believe these contacts may have been misled
or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious
concerns that are held for the children’s welfare.

Police are urgently seeking any sightings of the girls, or the Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and quote the file number
221224/4977.

Our focus is on locating Lily and Pearl safe and well. We urge anyone with
information to come forward immediately, including anyone who may be looking
after them.

The woman will appear in the Wellington District Court on Wednesday, 4
January, charged with breaching a parenting order.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 