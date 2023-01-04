Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gardens Magic Return Is Music To The Ears For Pōneke

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The iconic Gardens Magic concert series returns to the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā’s Soundshell for three weeks this month – so get ready to face the music.

Wellington City Council is proud to be hosting this free event in its 43rd year, filling the summer nights with stunning sounds and a light display by MJF Lighting transforming the gardens into a magical setting.

Head along with a rug and picnic and grab some friends and whānau for an evening of free entertainment from some of the best local talent around.

There’ll be something for everyone with music ranging from contemporary pop to indie to classical to rock.

Here’s what some of the artists have to say about their Gardens Magic experience and performing live.

Toni Huata, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata (Aotearoa Allstars | Thurs 19 Jan)

A Wellington-based group made up of artists from a number of award winning Kaupapa Māori music groups. The group aims to promote te reo Māori through music and having fun with the audience.

I have performed and attended Gardens Magic at different times over the years and what I like about this festival is that it celebrates all genre of music, performance, culture and talent.

Gardens Magic also celebrates Wellington and our arts culture here. In particular to our involvement, in the past and in 2023 with 'Puoro ki te Ao' and 'Aotearoa Allstars' we celebrate our reo, traditions, compositions and contemporary kaupapa Māori music for all to experience and enjoy.

I love being in nature, it brings a beautiful mauri. I also like being with families, different cultures and sharing our music to uplift and heal others. We are lucky that this is a two-way process and we receive a lot of positivity in return. The good thing with Gardens Magic is that it is a family audience, it's fresh into Raumati 2023, and we are sharing our reo with the multitudes.

I'd like to thank Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Whanganui a Tara for your tautoko and WCC for hosting this stunning festival. We are coming up to 3 years of the arts industry being hit hard, a lot of loss personally and professionally for many, so let's give ourselves the space to celebrate in 2023 at Gardens Magic.

Michael Piper (Crash Bandihoot | Fri 20 Jan)

Crash Bandihoot have been together for three years, but all the musicians have been involved with the scene in one way or another for over 10 years. They bring a high energy set of smiles, colours and fun! Expect soaring horns and driving rhythms mixing New Orleans street music with Kiwi funk.

I went to Gardens Magic twice in 2021 and loved both times, it's a really great vibe and set-up. What's not to love? Free gigs in the park!

The summery good times atmosphere, having a picnic in the fresh air and hearing the sound of your instrument roll away over an outdoor space is such a good feeling.

We’re looking forward to putting on a great quality free to attend show and being part of the fabric of Wellington. Thanks for making it happen!

betty (betty | Weds 25 Jan)

At just 17, betty’s debut single 'thedumbthingsyoudo' was recorded early last year and has been gathering momentum on Spotify ever since.

betty’s distinctive voice with a clear crisp tone and smoky depth carries her songs, and the listener, on a soft indie pop journey.

I love the atmosphere at Gardens Magic and the dynamic between the audience and performers.

It's a great time to perform as everyone is in such a good mood in the summer environment outdoors.

This is the biggest gig I have done to date and I'm looking forward to performing live again as I haven't been able to in a while.

I'm so pleased to be given this opportunity to perform and get more experience and exposure in Wellington as I progress as a musician.

Rob Joass (Love Shack | Sun 29 Jan)

Love Shack is your ultimate 80's party band featuring some of New Zealand's finest and most experienced musicians. Relive the magical days of dancing the night away, rocking out to your favourite songs of the 80's.

I’ve performed at Gardens Magic before, most recently with my other band Hobnail in 2018.

I’ve also been in the audience many times, most memorably to see the Warratahs, Sam Hunt, Darren Watson with Smokeshop, and The Frank Burkitt Band.

It's always a great atmosphere, family friendly, we usually have a group of us with picnic blankets and food. Great night out. For free!

Playing to a large crowd in such a beautiful setting is a joy. I love playing with Love Shack and can't wait to see how the audience will respond. We are an unashamed nostalgia show and our audiences are usually up and dancing from the first song.

Gardens Magic Concert Series

Āhea | When 8pm–9.15pm, Tuesday 10 - Sunday 29 January 2023
Ki hea | Where Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā Soundshell | View on Google Maps
Te utu | Cost Free

Kids Garden Trail

Āhea | When 10am-5pm daily, Tuesday 10 - Sunday 29 January 2023
Ki hea | Where Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā | View on Google Maps
Te utu | Cost Free

Enjoy a free, fun summer’s day out with the kids, exploring the Kids Garden Trail. Join our Space Explorer in her voyage discovering the remarkable plants and animals of the Botanic Garden. Pick up a mission report activities sheet at the Tree House or Space Place or find online in January.

Light Display

Āhea | When 9pm-10.30pm daily, Tuesday 10 - Sunday 29 January 2023
Ki hea | Where Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā | View on Google Maps
Te utu | Cost Free

As the sun sets see the gardens transform with a magical light display by MJF Lighting.

We encourage everyone to use public transport or walk, ride, scoot or car share to avoid parking frustration during this busy time. If you do drive, remember to Drive Safe, Drive Sober.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 