Interactive New Zone Unveiled At SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium Sea Cave Adventure

Inspired by the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park and its inhabitants

Auckland – Wednesday 4 January 2023: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has today unveiled Sea Cave Adventure, the iconic Auckland attraction’s first major upgrade since 2017.

The world-class immersive experience is a permanent feature designed to inspire guests to appreciate and explore the magnificent wildlife of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, New Zealand’s first and largest marine park.

The $1.6 million Sea Cave Adventure zone tells the story of the Hauraki Gulf, taking guests on a hands-on journey of exploration into native marine species and their environments. Guests can encounter native octopus, eel, starfish and crab species, and discover crayfish that are now functionally extinct in the Hauraki Gulf.

Sea Cave Adventure features a range of interactive opportunities for children including digital games, an augmented reality photo opportunity, a crawl-through and slide, and a reinvigorated rockpool experience where guests can touch sea stars, shells, sea urchins and more.

“We are proud to be unveiling Sea Cave Adventure today to enlighten guests about the wonders of the Hauraki Gulf through hidden discoveries, surprises and digital interactives. Our aim is to inspire people to fall in love with the Marine Park and help protect it for future generations,” said Dan Henderson, General Manager of SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

Sea Cave Adventure is supported by the Department of Conservation as a portal for guests to discover the Hauraki Gulf’s marine life, the threats to its future and how they can help protect it. Virtual Department of Conservation Rangers feature throughout the zone to engage and educate guests.

The new zone continues the legacy of the attraction’s founder – globally renowned adventurer Kelly Tarlton – whose passion for the underwater world inspired him to create the world’s first ocean tunnel to share the wonders of the ocean and its inhabitants from a whole new perspective.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is also home to magnificent sand tiger sharks, rescued sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation, New Zealand’s only colony of sub-Antarctic penguins, hundreds of different fish species, and many more marine creatures to inspire guests to love the ocean and its inhabitants.

Details:

What: Sea Cave Adventure at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Where: 23 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Auckland NZ 1071

Cost: $41.00 Adult, $29.00 Child (free for under 3)

Further information: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/

