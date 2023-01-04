Police Seeking Assistance To Locate Missing Palmerston North Man

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as we continue to try and locate Philip Lucas.

The 69-year-old was last seen on Christmas Eve at around 830am at the Palmerston North Hospital.

Detective Senior Segreant Dave Thompson says Philip’s family are very concerned for his well-being as they have not heard from him for ten days, given it has been Christmas and New Year celebrations it is unusual that he has not been in touch.

“We are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Philip. We believe at the time of his last sighting he did not have any money or his bankcards so his ability to move about is limited.”

Philip is described as Caucasian of medium build, receding grey hair collar length at the back, and he has a moustache.

He was wearing a blue jersey, cream long pants, brown dress shoes, blue/black rain jacket. He was also wearing glasses.

“We want to hear from anyone that has seen Philip or anyone matching the description in the area surrounding the hospital,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson.

“We would also ask people that own properties in the area near Palmerston North Hospital that may not have been occupied over this period to check for any signs that Philip may have been there. This includes rental properties, commercial premises and building sites.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 quoting file number 221225/7238.

© Scoop Media

