Assets Valued At More Than $1,900,000 Restrained

Assets valued at more than $1,900,000 have been restrained from two men arrested as part of Operation Poapoa in June 2022.

Operation Poapoa targeted an organised criminal group alleged to be importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

Six men were arrested in June 2022, following the execution of a number of search warrants across Waikato and Auckland.

The men are facing a range of charges, including participating in organised crime, and selling and supplying Class A and B drugs.

The Hamilton High Court has ordered the restraint of a Taupiri home, valued at $680,000; non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency, purchased for $930,812; four vehicles; a Harley Davidson motorcycle; and $47,000 cash .

These assets belonged to two of the men arrested as part of Operation Poapoa – both aged 28 from Waikato and Auckland.

“Police secured restraining orders for these assets pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit.

“These asset restraints are the result of our staff’s ongoing work to disrupt the operations of those who seek to profit from the sale and supply of illicit drugs and other financially generated crime.”

“Methamphetamine and other illicit drugs cause immense harm across our communities and are the drivers of crime, creating victims and distress throughout society.”

“The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act enables Police to not only recover criminal proceeds, but also prevents criminals from reinvesting the proceeds of their crime to cause more harm,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kay.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 111 or 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

