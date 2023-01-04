Motorists Reminded To Drive To The Conditions, Northland

Police are advising motorists to take extra care on the roads in the Northland area due to current weather conditions.

Police are reminding people to drive to the conditions and take extra care to avoid any preventable accidents.

Driving to the conditions means to increase your following distance, delay unnecessary travel, slow down – take your time, be patient and allow extra time.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

