Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heading Into The Great Outdoors These Holidays? Ka Puta Atu Koe Ki Te Koraha I Ēnei Hararei?

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police and the Mountain Safety Council New Zealand (MSC) predict a high number of people will hit Aotearoa’s beautiful outdoors over the holiday season, and they want to make sure everyone makes it home safely from their adventure.

While we all want to get out and about this summer, it pays to take time to make a plan. Consider how you’ll call for help if you get into trouble, remembering many popular spots have limited or no cell phone reception.

For anyone headed outdoors, a registered distress beacon is the lifeline that can summon help to your location in a life-threatening situation. It could save your life or someone else’s. You can rent or buy a distress beacon to take with you and you can register here [1] because it’s fast, easy, and free to register. It gives searchers essential information that will help them get to you if you are lost or injured.

If you are planning to get out and explore, it is a really good idea to take some time to learn about your destination and to prepare yourself using the recently developed Plan my walk [2] app, complete with track alerts MetService [3] weather information, gear lists, personalised plan and profile section, the app is perfect for sound summer planning.

The gear lists can be a huge help for those heading out. Many people find themselves in situations where they’re underprepared and, especially if the weather turns or they get lost, find themselves without adequate protection from the elements. The weather can change quickly, so it’s better to be prepared. Extra food doesn’t hurt either.

The Land Safety Code provides five key steps for enjoying the outdoors, safely:

Choose the right trip for you: Kōwhiria te haerenga tika māu. It pays to learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

  • Understand the weather: Kia mārama ki te huarere. It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.
  • Pack warm clothes and extra food: Kawea ngā kākahu whakamahana me ētahi atu kai. Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected extra night out.
  • Share your plans: Whakamōhiotia atu ō whakaritenga. Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a beacon can save your life.
  • Take care of yourself and each other: Tiakina koe me tangata kē atu. Eat, drink, rest, and stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more helpful information on staying safe in the outdoors you can visit the Mountain Safety Council resources

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 