Heading Into The Great Outdoors These Holidays? Ka Puta Atu Koe Ki Te Koraha I Ēnei Hararei?

New Zealand Police and the Mountain Safety Council New Zealand (MSC) predict a high number of people will hit Aotearoa’s beautiful outdoors over the holiday season, and they want to make sure everyone makes it home safely from their adventure.

While we all want to get out and about this summer, it pays to take time to make a plan. Consider how you’ll call for help if you get into trouble, remembering many popular spots have limited or no cell phone reception.

For anyone headed outdoors, a registered distress beacon is the lifeline that can summon help to your location in a life-threatening situation. It could save your life or someone else’s. You can rent or buy a distress beacon to take with you and you can register here [1] because it’s fast, easy, and free to register. It gives searchers essential information that will help them get to you if you are lost or injured.

If you are planning to get out and explore, it is a really good idea to take some time to learn about your destination and to prepare yourself using the recently developed Plan my walk [2] app, complete with track alerts MetService [3] weather information, gear lists, personalised plan and profile section, the app is perfect for sound summer planning.

The gear lists can be a huge help for those heading out. Many people find themselves in situations where they’re underprepared and, especially if the weather turns or they get lost, find themselves without adequate protection from the elements. The weather can change quickly, so it’s better to be prepared. Extra food doesn’t hurt either.

The Land Safety Code provides five key steps for enjoying the outdoors, safely:

Choose the right trip for you: Kōwhiria te haerenga tika māu. It pays to learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

Understand the weather: Kia mārama ki te huarere. It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

Pack warm clothes and extra food: Kawea ngā kākahu whakamahana me ētahi atu kai. Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected extra night out.

Share your plans: Whakamōhiotia atu ō whakaritenga. Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a beacon can save your life.

Take care of yourself and each other: Tiakina koe me tangata kē atu. Eat, drink, rest, and stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more helpful information on staying safe in the outdoors you can visit the Mountain Safety Council resources

