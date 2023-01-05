Second Person Charged In Relation To Te Puke Death

Bay of Plenty Police have today charged a second person in relation to the death of a man in Te Puke on 27 December.

Takumanu Paul, aged 44, died after being found seriously injured at the corner of Seddon Street and Station Road shortly after midnight that day.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder and will be making his first appearance in Tauranga Youth Court today.

A 38-year-old woman, also charged with murder, appeared in Tauranga District Court on 28 December and was remanded in custody.

An investigation into the death of Mr Paul is ongoing and Police continue to appeal for information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221227/3402.

