Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police investigating after man located critically injured

Friday, 6 January 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in Kihikihi yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4.35pm after a man was found with a serious head injury on Oliver Street in Kihikihi.

The man was transported to Waikato Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries and a scene examination is ongoing in Oliver Street today.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the Oliver Street area around the time the man was located injured, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 