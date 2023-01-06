Police investigating after man located critically injured

Waikato Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in Kihikihi yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4.35pm after a man was found with a serious head injury on Oliver Street in Kihikihi.

The man was transported to Waikato Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries and a scene examination is ongoing in Oliver Street today.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the Oliver Street area around the time the man was located injured, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

