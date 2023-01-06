Man charged in relation to New Plymouth ram-raid

Police have charged a man in relation to a ram-raid burglary at a central New Plymouth convenience store on 4 January.

Four offenders used a stolen vehicle to gain entry to the Bulteel Street store at around 4.25am that day.

They took the shop’s cash register, tobacco and vape products, and other grocery items, before leaving the area in a second stolen vehicle.

Both vehicles have since been recovered by Police and forensically examined.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to identify the offenders and have also received valuable information from the public.

A search warrant was carried out at a New Plymouth address this morning and as a result a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the ram-raid burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in court in New Plymouth today.

“Police are still working to identify the remaining three offenders,” says Detective Jeremy Spice from the Taranaki Tactical Crime Unit.

“Information we received from the public was very helpful in assisting us to identify the man arrested today. We believe there will be other people in the community who can help us identify the remaining three offenders, and we encourage them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230104/2963.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

