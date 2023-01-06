Police appeal for vehicle sightings in relation to incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:



Police are appealing for information from the public, as we continue to investigate the circumstances leading to a man being critically injured in Kihikihi yesterday.

Emergency services were called at 4.35pm after the man was found with serious head injuries on Oliver Street.



The man was transported to Waikato Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. Police and Victim Support are working to support his family. Police can now advise that the man was a meter-reader, who was carrying out meter readings on Oliver Street prior to being injured.



Police can also advise that the man’s vehicle - a red Daihatsu Terios (pictured) - was stolen from Oliver Street, and was later found on fire on Kawhia Road, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia. Police believe the person or people who stole the man's vehicle were also responsible for the man's injuries.



We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen this

vehicle between 4.30pm and 6pm on Thursday 5 January. Police have also identified a second possible vehicle of interest – a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220 (pictured) – and we would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle at any time on 5 January.We are also interested in any CCTV / dashcam footage from in and around Oliver Street.

Police are currently carrying out scene examinations at a number of locations of interest, including where the victim was located in Oliver Street. The investigation team is being assisted by officers from Police’s Specialist Search Group, as well as staff from ESR.



Anyone with footage or information that could assist this investigation is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.n/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

