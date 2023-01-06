Extreme Care Still Needed On Roads Despite Improved Weather Forecast

Some welcome good news for Coromandel residents and visitors today – the MetService is signalling that the sun is about to shine again and we’re likely to get a much-needed respite from the worst of the storm conditions.

The latest MetService update says the weather is starting to clear, but there is still a severe weather warning in place until midnight tonight, forecasting another 90mm of rain to fall.

This phase of a major storm event is often the most critical as people start travelling again throughout the Coromandel. Our Council’s Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler warns: “Our roading networks are open; however, expect the unexpected at every corner. Slips and trees will continue to come down for some days yet as the hills and catchments are totally saturated, so take extreme care and add time to the journey.”

As the water recedes it is tempting for people to check things out, so again take extreme caution, keep a close eye on children, especially around high tides, as we have quite high tides at present.

The forecast for the weekend looks positive. Sunday should be fine and dry. However, it may only be a brief respite. An ex-tropical front is heading in from the Pacific mid next week and our Civil Defence team is monitoring this to see if it will have an impact on the Coromandel.

Mayor Len Salt and our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler jointly extend a big thanks to everyone involved in the response this week. It was one of the longest and persistent storms we have had in recent times, and our staff, emergency services partners and contractors did a great job keeping everyone informed and safe.

Check for updates with MetService | Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook | Waka Kotahi/NZTA

