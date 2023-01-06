Thunderstorms Roll Up Central/eastern South Island Friday Afternoon As Temperatures Hit High 20s

Thunderstorms are moving their way up Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island this afternoon after a day of hot temperatures.

All road users and other people in exposed spots are advised to take extra care in these circumstances, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and MetService.

The National Emergency Management Agency provides this advice:

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, large hail and frequent lightning.

Driving conditions can become extremely hazardous.

If caught in an electrical storm you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving;

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains given there is potential for flash flooding.”

