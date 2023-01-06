Road Closure, Thames Coast Road, Ruamahunga, Thames-Coromandel - Waikato

Thames Cost Road near Raumahunga township is closed due to a large tree blocking both lanes.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Contractors and Police are working hard to reopen the road.

At this stage we expect the road to be closed until 8:30pm.

Thank you for your patience.

© Scoop Media

