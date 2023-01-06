Man In Custody After Motueka Incident

Police have taken a man into custody after a person was allegedly stabbed in Motueka this afternoon.

The incident happened in Rowling Loop, Lower Moutere, about 4pm. The victim suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in Nelson Hospital.

There was a significant Police presence in the area while officers worked to locate the alleged offender.

A man was taken into custody about 5.30pm and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing P053210070.

