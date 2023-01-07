Serious Crash, Ohope Road, Whakatāne - Bay Of Plenty

The Pacific Coast Highway near Whakatāne has been blocked by a serious crash this afternoon.

About 3.20pm, two vehicles collided on the highway, also known as Ohope Road, between Cliff and Brown roads.

Bay of Plenty Police are warning motorists heading to or from Ohope to delay travel if possible. The only access to Ohope is through Tāneatua, which is a lengthy diversion.

Initial indications suggest one person has critical injuries, another has serious injuries. Three others have minor-to-moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

