Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Hale To Bring Severe Weather To New Zealand This Week

Monday, 9 January 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 9th - Thursday 12th January
 

The first tropical cyclone of the 2023 season in the South Pacific was named by the forecast team at the Fiji Meteorological Service on Sunday morning. It tracked into New Zealand’s area of responsibility later Sunday and was reclassified as a tropical low by MetService.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “Cyclone Hale is currently located southeast of New Caledonia, and is forecast to continue tracking southeastwards before curving toward the North Island on Tuesday. Cyclone Hale will likely pass southwards over the central or eastern North Island on Wednesday, before moving away from the country. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and movement of Cyclone Hale, but it will bring a period of heavy rain, gale or severe gale winds and hazardous coastal conditions to parts of the North Island and Marlborough from Monday evening through until Thursday morning.”

Little says, “The most likely regions to be impacted by heavy rain are Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, while much of the North Island will experience a period of gale or severe gale winds from the southeast and/or southwest. Several Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued, and more areas will be added as the system moves closer and its track and intensity become more certain.”

Eastern coastlines from Northland to Wairarapa are also expected to take a battering from large waves on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Little explains, “Easterly swells of 4 to 6 metres are forecast to impact eastern facing coasts from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to coastal inundation and erosion around high tide. The largest swells are expected to affect Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty and Gisborne on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure remains anchored over most of the South Island bringing relatively settled weather there, especially to the West Coast.

“The West Coast of the South Island has been enjoying a period of very sunny and warm weather this year, with Hokitika recording its 4th equal highest maximum temperature of 28.2°C on Sunday (recording began 59 years ago). Their run of dry and warm weather is predicted to continue this week, with highs in the mid-twenties and just the chance of a shower,” adds Little.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 