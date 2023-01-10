Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward.

Approximately 3.6km of the new highway and shared use pathway is proposed to be built within the Kāpiti Coast District. Other resource management applications have also been lodged with Horizons and Greater Wellington Regional Councils, and Horowhenua District Council in their respective remits.

If approved, these applications reflect the key environmental outcomes required for the project to be built.

“Essentially, a Notice of Requirement is a proposal for a designation which allows authorities to protect land for public infrastructure such as roads, rail, telecommunications, schools and hospitals,” says Sean Mallon, Group Manager Infrastructure Services for Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“It’s effectively a form of spot zoning over a site or route that gives certainty for our community and affected landowners about the location and nature of works, and protects the land from activities that may compromise that work.”

On lodgement, Waka Kotahi requested that the Notice of Requirement be publicly notified and that the matter be referred directly to the Environment Court for a decision. People and groups will be able to lodge submissions once the application is formally notified, which is likely to be early this year.

“We know that Waka Kotahi have worked closely with their partners Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and local hapū of Ngāti Raukawa, as well as other key stakeholders, to develop the proposal. Through regulatory processes, Council will continue to work with Waka Kotahi and our partners to ensure that the project delivers positive outcomes for our communities and the environment,” says Mr Mallon.

Waka Kotahi has been in touch with landowners directly affected by the proposed designation and will continue to work with and support them throughout the process. This is in addition to the wider public consultation carried out to date.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says the application brings us one step closer to a more efficient and safer state highway route.

“This project seeks to build on the significant benefits that the community and those travelling through our district have experienced, which Transmission Gully and the Kāpiti expressways have started,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Completing the Wellington Northern Corridor will make it safer, easier and faster to travel between Levin and Wellington.

“I will continue to advocate to ensure this section of highway is of equal quality and positively contributes to our district’s wellbeing.”

The consent application documents are available on the Waka Kotahi website at www.nzta.govt.nz/o2nl-consent-applications

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 