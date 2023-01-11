Improved Weather Will See Operation Neptune In Full Swing Again This Weekend

With weather conditions expected to improve, Operation Neptune will be patrolling Waikato waters again this weekend.

For three weeks over the Christmas holiday break, Waikato Regional Council’s Maritime Services ramps up its presence in holiday hotspots to educate the public about maritime safety.

Regional Harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck says this season, the Operation Neptune team was “really busy” out on the water right up until New Year’s Eve but from 4 January patrols had to be halted completely due to high winds making it too dangerous to go out, “for us and for everyone else”.

“We’re expecting the weather to improve this weekend, so we’ll be out in full swing again, just like everyone else,” says Chris.

For Operation Neptune this year, Maritime Services increased its patrol staff numbers by 19 to 24 to ensure compliance of the region’s navigation safety bylaw and reduce the risk of harm on the water.

Chris says so far more than 100 infringement notices have been handed out for various offences and unsafe behaviours such as not wearing a lifejacket, speeding in populated areas and towing without an observer.

“We also attended three incidents of vessels falling over … capsizing. These incidents were essentially people heading out over the bar in big seas and coming to grief.

“On the good side, everyone involved was wearing a life jacket, but there are investigations into how the incidents came to be.”

Due to the extreme weather conditions, three vessels had also sunk on moorings or at anchor.

“Lots of wind and waves means lots of water getting inside boats and they can sink when they take on too much water. So, it’s a good reminder to make sure your batteries are charged, the bilge has been pumped, your pumps are working properly and that your boat covers are in good condition.”

One of the boats was found to be leaking some oil so the regional council used a sorbent boom to contain the spill and pumped the contaminated water for safe disposal.

If you go out this weekend, remember to be safe and look out for each other, and you can’t go wrong if you follow the five key rules.

Life jackets: Take them – wear them. Boats, especially ones under 6 metres in length, can sink very quickly. Wearing a life jacket increases your survival time in the water. Skipper responsibility: The skipper is responsible for the safety of everyone on board and for the safe operation of the boat. Stay within the limits of your vessel and your experience. Communications: Take two separate waterproof ways of communicating so we can help you if you get into difficulties. Marine weather: New Zealand’s weather can be highly unpredictable. Check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and sea state changes. Avoid alcohol: Safe boating and alcohol do not mix. Things can change quickly on the water. You need to stay alert and aware.

For more information on rules and safety, please visit the Maritime Services webpage Rules and safety information | Waikato Regional Council.

