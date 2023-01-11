Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improved Weather Will See Operation Neptune In Full Swing Again This Weekend

Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 8:53 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

With weather conditions expected to improve, Operation Neptune will be patrolling Waikato waters again this weekend.

For three weeks over the Christmas holiday break, Waikato Regional Council’s Maritime Services ramps up its presence in holiday hotspots to educate the public about maritime safety.

Regional Harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck says this season, the Operation Neptune team was “really busy” out on the water right up until New Year’s Eve but from 4 January patrols had to be halted completely due to high winds making it too dangerous to go out, “for us and for everyone else”.

“We’re expecting the weather to improve this weekend, so we’ll be out in full swing again, just like everyone else,” says Chris.

For Operation Neptune this year, Maritime Services increased its patrol staff numbers by 19 to 24 to ensure compliance of the region’s navigation safety bylaw and reduce the risk of harm on the water.

Chris says so far more than 100 infringement notices have been handed out for various offences and unsafe behaviours such as not wearing a lifejacket, speeding in populated areas and towing without an observer.

“We also attended three incidents of vessels falling over … capsizing. These incidents were essentially people heading out over the bar in big seas and coming to grief.

“On the good side, everyone involved was wearing a life jacket, but there are investigations into how the incidents came to be.”

Due to the extreme weather conditions, three vessels had also sunk on moorings or at anchor.

“Lots of wind and waves means lots of water getting inside boats and they can sink when they take on too much water. So, it’s a good reminder to make sure your batteries are charged, the bilge has been pumped, your pumps are working properly and that your boat covers are in good condition.”

One of the boats was found to be leaking some oil so the regional council used a sorbent boom to contain the spill and pumped the contaminated water for safe disposal.

If you go out this weekend, remember to be safe and look out for each other, and you can’t go wrong if you follow the five key rules.

  1. Life jackets: Take them – wear them. Boats, especially ones under 6 metres in length, can sink very quickly. Wearing a life jacket increases your survival time in the water.
  2. Skipper responsibility: The skipper is responsible for the safety of everyone on board and for the safe operation of the boat. Stay within the limits of your vessel and your experience.
  3. Communications: Take two separate waterproof ways of communicating so we can help you if you get into difficulties.
  4. Marine weather: New Zealand’s weather can be highly unpredictable. Check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and sea state changes.
  5. Avoid alcohol: Safe boating and alcohol do not mix. Things can change quickly on the water. You need to stay alert and aware.

For more information on rules and safety, please visit the Maritime Services webpage Rules and safety information | Waikato Regional Council.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Fiji’s Journey Back To The Future


For wealthier New Zealanders and Australians, Fiji is just one option among many for their tourism resort experiences, poolside. Obviously, the country amounts to a lot more to the people who actually live there. It also happens to be the Pacific’s key diplomatic listening post, the home of the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat, a crucial hub for trade and transport among other Pacific islands, our largest Pacific trading partner, a major contributor to the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts, and the Pacific’s main advocate on climate change issues. Matters in Fiji matter...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 