Appeal Following Theft From Waikato Hospital

Police investigating the theft of dangerous chemicals from Waikato Hospital are seeking help from the public.





Three 500mL opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were reported as having been stolen from the hospital some time between 23 December and 10 January.

The chemical burns skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that can be brushed onto stainless steel welds to reduce the appearance of discolouration.

Police say it's possible the offenders will not know what they have stolen, and are warning of the potential dangers.

If you have any information on this theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals, please get in touch with Police on 105 and reference file number 230110/5099.

© Scoop Media

