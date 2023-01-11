Arrest Made In Relation To Pedestrian Struck In May 2022

Taranaki Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident in May 2022, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was critically injured in the incident on Broadway in Stratford on 26 May 2022.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and Police have been undertaking enquiries since then to identify and locate the driver.

A 38-year-old Stratford man was arrested yesterday and has been charged with careless driving causing injury, as well as failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He is scheduled to appear in Hāwera District Court on 13 January.

Police would like to extend their thanks to everyone who got in touch with information to assist our investigation.

