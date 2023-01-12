Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tourists Rescued From Lake Tarawera

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two Australian tourists avoided a cold and wet night on the shores of Lake Tarawera thanks to the rescue efforts of Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR and Coastguard.

The rescue effort came after the pair, which included a man in his 70s, phoned family to say they were having difficulty on the trail – prompting the concerned family to seek assistance.

Senior Constable John Fredericksen said while the pair knew how long the track was, they didn’t realise it was one way and ended at a location that would require a boat ride to get back to the start.

And while the two were aware of the weather conditions, Senior Constable Fredericksen said they didn’t have adequate clothing.

Police were notified about 5pm and after it became clear they needed support to get back. After a few challenges with communication – including a lack of cellphone coverage – they established the pair were likely at Hot Water Beach.

Luckily the older man was able to shelter in a tent that a family had left behind, while the younger climbed the hill to get reception.

Alongside Coastguard, two Rotorua Police SAR members and two LandSAR members went to the area where the pair were, bringing them back to shore to be checked by St John and returned to family.

"A little wet but very happy for the assistance," Senior Constable Fredericksen said.

"It’s a timely reminder for anyone planning a day walk or overnight hike to look at the Land Safety Code [1] and follow the five simple rules to help stay safe."

Choose the right trip for you – learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather – it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food – prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help – telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other – eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Fiji’s Journey Back To The Future


For wealthier New Zealanders and Australians, Fiji is just one option among many for their tourism resort experiences, poolside. Obviously, the country amounts to a lot more to the people who actually live there. It also happens to be the Pacific’s key diplomatic listening post, the home of the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat, a crucial hub for trade and transport among other Pacific islands, our largest Pacific trading partner, a major contributor to the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts, and the Pacific’s main advocate on climate change issues. Matters in Fiji matter...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 