Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harbourmaster Patrol Stats Make For Grim Reading

Friday, 13 January 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Excessive speed and a lack of lifejackets from recreational boat users continue to provide the biggest headaches for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster team.

From Labour weekend to January 10 patrols have handed out breach notices to 94 skippers for speeding violations and to 86 for breaking lifejacket rules. 345 breaches have been handed out in total.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says across the region they’ve interacted with over 1700 boaties and it’s disappointing that many are still ignoring the rules.

“Again, the biggest culprits are power boat and jetski users, but we are seeing an increase in kayak and paddleboard users not carrying lifejackets or personal floatation devices,” Mr Peters says.

Of the 86 lifejacket breaches, 22 were kayakers and 17 stand-up paddleboarders.

“The stark reality is we had two people drown on Rotorua lakes last year who were in kayaks and not wearing lifejackets.”

Two-thirds of the speeding violations were committed by jetski operators.

Mr Peters says jetski owners also need to remember their craft must be registered and that if you own a powered vessel over 4m it must be named.

Those using craft on the water can face a $200 fine for breaching the rules.

Mr Peters says it’s great to see the majority of boaties have been sticking to the rules and been great to deal with.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: Calls For Formal Inquiry Into Forestry Practices Following East Coast Disaster
The Environmental Defence Society says that the latest disaster on the East Coast needs a formal Commission of Inquiry into forestry practices. “We have seen yet again the consequences of inadequate controls over exotic plantation forestry operations... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 