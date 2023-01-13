Restricted Fire Season For Dunedin, Clutha, Strath Taieri, Upper Waitaki And Coastal Waitaki

Dunedin, Clutha, Strath Taieri, Upper Waitaki and Coastal Waitaki are now in a restricted fire season, as of 8am this morning (13 January).

Otago's Lakes and Central Zones were declared a prohibited fire season at 8am yesterday (12 January) which means a total fire ban.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

"Anyone with a permit will need to comply with specific conditions on their permit so they can light their fire safely. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz," District Manager, Phil Marsh says.

Phil says the change in the fire season is due to the hot and dry weather that has been forecasted for the long term.

"Although we have been experiencing some wet weather, the days are continuing to get drier, and it is expected to be like this for the coming months.

"Previous fire seasons have shown that large vegetation fires can ignite and spread quickly during periods of dry weather," he says.

Phil reminds locals and people visiting the region that these restrictions apply to everyone.

"We are restricting the fire season to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control, particularly with the influx of holidaymakers in the District.

"Whether you live here, or if you’re holidaying in Otago, please do your bit this summer to keep everyone safe."

For fire safety tips, and for more information about the activities you can and can’t do in a restricted fire season, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

