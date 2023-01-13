Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Dunedin, Clutha, Strath Taieri, Upper Waitaki And Coastal Waitaki

Friday, 13 January 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Dunedin, Clutha, Strath Taieri, Upper Waitaki and Coastal Waitaki are now in a restricted fire season, as of 8am this morning (13 January).

Otago's Lakes and Central Zones were declared a prohibited fire season at 8am yesterday (12 January) which means a total fire ban.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

"Anyone with a permit will need to comply with specific conditions on their permit so they can light their fire safely. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz," District Manager, Phil Marsh says.

Phil says the change in the fire season is due to the hot and dry weather that has been forecasted for the long term.

"Although we have been experiencing some wet weather, the days are continuing to get drier, and it is expected to be like this for the coming months.

"Previous fire seasons have shown that large vegetation fires can ignite and spread quickly during periods of dry weather," he says.

Phil reminds locals and people visiting the region that these restrictions apply to everyone.

"We are restricting the fire season to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control, particularly with the influx of holidaymakers in the District.

"Whether you live here, or if you’re holidaying in Otago, please do your bit this summer to keep everyone safe."

For fire safety tips, and for more information about the activities you can and can’t do in a restricted fire season, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: Calls For Formal Inquiry Into Forestry Practices Following East Coast Disaster
The Environmental Defence Society says that the latest disaster on the East Coast needs a formal Commission of Inquiry into forestry practices. “We have seen yet again the consequences of inadequate controls over exotic plantation forestry operations... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 