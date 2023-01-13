Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH73 Sunday To Wednesday Night Closures West Of Springfield/ Porters Pass

Friday, 13 January 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is undertaking essential road maintenance at two spots on SH73, the Arthur’s Pass route linking the West Coast and Canterbury from this Sunday night.

Each night the highway will close from 9 pm to 5 am with a half past midnight (12.30 am) opening either side of the work site. Up to four nights are set aside for this work over the two sites, with work at just a single site on any one night.

The first night, Sunday 15 January, work is scheduled at Parapet Rock between Castle Hill and Lake Pearson.

The next two nights, Monday and Tuesday, 16 and 17 January, work will occur at the base of Porters Pass on the first hairpin bend.

If it is wet, Wednesday night, 18 January is the contingency.

Electronic signs will advertise the road status at Springfield and on the West Coast side of SH73.

  • Traffic will be allowed through at half past midnight, 12.30 am and emergency services will be accommodated at all times.

“These short closures allow crews to get the work done safely on the tight, curvy corners of this road. We thank everyone for their patience while we undertake this essential road maintenance,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Details and maps here:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/411356

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/411354

