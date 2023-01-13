Cycle Racing In The Capital City This Weekend – Expect Possible Traffic Disruptions

International cycle racing returns to Wellington this weekend (14 and 15 January) with the fourth and fifth stages of the country’s top racing event – the NZ Cycle Classic. Expect spectacular and hard-fought racing!

Motorists are urged to expect possible congestion and delays on the Miramar Peninsula as the fourth stage is run on Saturday and then in the central city as the fifth stage is raced on Sunday.

Motorists driving in and out of Miramar could encounter some delays between 7am and 4pm on Saturday due to the racing.

A public cycling event will be held in the morning that uses the same track around the peninsula, however the roads will remain open as normal but with some expected extra congestion.

Stage four of the Cycle Classic – a 126km race over 12 laps – will be run in the afternoon and this will be managed by a rolling block. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of traffic management race marshals to ensure safety and minimise delays.

On Sunday, Lambton Quay and parts of Willis Street, Featherston Street and a number of side-streets will be closed to traffic between 4am and 6pm for the running of the fifth stage. Motorists are urged to avoid this northern part of the CBD and stick to the motorway or the waterfront quays to avoid delays.

Check the NZ Cycle Classic website for further details on race routes and race times.

