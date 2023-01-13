Police Assist With Medical Emergency

Thames Police transported a boy experiencing an allergic reaction from Paeroa to Thames Hospital under flashing lights and siren on Thursday 12 January.

At around 9.30pm Acting Sergeant Lyall Randell was returning to his home base at the end of his shift when he encountered a vehicle travelling over the speed limit, just south of Turua.

“I thought something was amiss because the vehicle had its hazard lights on,” says Acting Sergeant Randell.

“I pulled the vehicle over and the driver immediately explained the circumstances. A boy in the car was suffering an anaphylactic reaction from something he'd eaten. His lip was swollen and he needed medical attention.

“Together with the family, we decided the best option was to transfer the child and his mother to the Police patrol car and transport them to Thames Hospital.

“We arrived safely at the hospital where the child received the necessary medical attention.”

Police are pleased to have played a part in the successful outcome, but urge anyone who experiences a medical emergency to call 111 to get the help they need.

