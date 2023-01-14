Body Found, Warea, South Taranaki

This afternoon the body of a surfer has been found on a beach in Warea, South Taranaki.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, it’s believed to be a person who was missing briefly in that sea area earlier today. Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

A rāhui is in place on the coastline from Cape Egmont Lighthouse to Waiweranui Stream, out of respect for the deceased person and their whānau. Events planned for this area over the weekend will be postponed and recreational fishers are asked not to fish in this area while the rāhui is in place.

