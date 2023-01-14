Homicide Investigation Launched, Dunedin

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was located deceased in the early hours of this morning following an incident in Wakari, Dunedin.

Police were called to a residential address on Helensburgh Road shortly before 3am.

Sadly, a woman was found deceased at the scene.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.

One person is in custody in relation to the incident.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

