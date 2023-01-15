Update - Lake Wakatipu Search

A man missing in Lake Wakatipu was yesterday located deceased by the Police National Dive Squad.

The Dive Squad recovered the man’s body at around 3pm.

The man had entered the lake on 13 January to assist another person in the water, and then failed to exit the water himself.

Police’s thoughts are with the man’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

Police would also like to acknowledge members of the public who provided assistance to the whānau on 13 January as the incident unfolded.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

