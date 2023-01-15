Update - State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) Crash

Police National Dive Squad have searched a car located in the water beneath the Ōhau B Canal Bridge on State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road), where a car was reported to have crashed this morning.

There were no bodies within the car.

At this time it’s still not known how many people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

A shoreline and water search is ongoing in the area. It is expected to be suspended at nightfall and to continue again in the morning.

The temporary road closures in the area will continue while the search is underway, to allow emergency services to access the search area safely.

Police wish to thank motorists for their patience, and to thank everyone who assisted with the search effort today.

