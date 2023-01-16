Fatality Following Water-related Incident, Tāhunanui Beach, Nelson



Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase

Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>



Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported

This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>



