Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastguard Thames Rescues Two Kayakers, Including One From Water In Firth Of Thames

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand

After spending several hours in the water, and with sunset approaching, two kayakers have been located and rescued by Coastguard Thames volunteers in the Firth of Thames.

At around 7.20pm last night, two kayakers reported themselves in difficulty off Tapu on the Firth of Thames. One kayaker had been in the water for over an hour, unable to get back into their kayak following a capsize. Both kayakers were wearing lifejackets.

Coastguard Thames was paged and responded immediately, with six volunteers onboard Richardsons Rescue tasked.

Coastguard Thames skipper Steve Mansell said volunteers were faced with fading light, an increasing offshore breeze and difficulties pinpointing the exact location of the pair.

“The target was initially reported as 500m off Tapu, which turned out to be 2NM off the coast. We were very lucky to pick them up, we did an initial search in the reported location when one of our volunteers spotted something in the far distance, which we investigated and located the two kayakers at around 8.20pm,” he said.

Coastguard Operations and the Radio Operator stayed on the line with the two kayakers for almost an hour until Richardsons Rescue arrived on scene.

Steve Mansell: “It was critical to assess their vitals and start to warm them up as soon as we got them aboard. We have crew with EMT experience on-board which is invaluable during incidents of this nature.”

Coastguard Thames transported both kayakers and their kayaks back to Kopu Ramp, with the kayaker who had been in the water hypothermic and requiring urgent medical attention. Both kayakers were transferred to hospital by ambulance and later discharged.

Steve Mansell: “We had an incredible response to the incident last night – with more volunteers than required responding to our pager. We’re grateful this incident had a positive outcome and wish the pair all the best for their recovery.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Coastguard New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 