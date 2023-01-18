Unexplained Death Following Fire, Kaiwaka

Police have recovered a body at the scene of a fire in Kaiwaka this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the fire at a residential address in Kaiwaka, near State Highway 1, around 12.48pm.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

Police will be working alongside Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

© Scoop Media

