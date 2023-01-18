Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE - Police Continue To Appeal For Information In Kihikihi Incident

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

Police investigating a serious incident in Kihikihi on Thursday, 5 January continue to appeal for information from the public.

Emergency services were called to Oliver Street where a meter reader was found with serious head injuries.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

As part of ongoing inquiries, Police are interested in hearing from members of the public who were in the carpark area of the Kakepuku Track [1], between the hours of 4.30pm and 5.30pm, on Thursday, 5 January.

The investigation team is particularly interested in any sightings of the victim’s vehicle, a red Daihatsu Terios, registration LKN281, and a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220.

We are interested in the movements of both vehicles and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team.

If you have any video footage or photographs taken on the day we would also like to hear from you.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230105/8487.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

EDS: Rethink Inquiry Into Plantation Forestry
The Environmental Defence Society is calling on the Minister of Forestry, Hon Stuart Nash, to think again about the merits of an independent Inquiry into exotic forest planting and harvest methods... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 