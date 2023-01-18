Police Working To Contact Recent Victims Of Retail Aggravated Robbery

The Retail Crime Prevention Programme has expanded to include small retail businesses who have been the victim of a retail aggravated robbery since November 2021, and an online form [1] is now live.

The Programme is actively identifying and contacting small retailers who have been the victims of aggravated robbery and offering them the supply and installation of crime prevention products.

Retailers who have had an aggravated robbery and not been phoned or visited by a member of the Retail Crime Prevention Programme can go to the Retail Crime Prevention Hub [2] on the Police website and access the Victim Contact form [3] to send the programme your details so staff can contact you about prevention and security advice and products. The form has already been available for victims of ram raid style burglaries since 3 October 2022.

For more information on the programme, and to access retail crime prevention advice and tools, please go to the Retail Crime Prevention Hub [4] on the Police website.

