UPDATE - Serious Crash, Papakura

One person has died and a number of others are injured following a serious crash in Papakura overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a vehicle and light truck on Porchester Road, near Ingram Street, at around 10.42pm on Wednesday.

Sadly one person has died as a result and six others sustained injuries.

Four of those were assessed as having serious to moderate injuries, with two others sustaining minor injuries.

Those injured were transported to both Middlemore and Auckland City Hospitals.

Overnight, the Serious Crash Unit has completed an examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.

