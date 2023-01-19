Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don't Complain About Fireworks On Facebook - Ring 111

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

People in the Mackenzie Basin who are concerned about backyard fireworks should call 111 straight away rather than posting about it on Facebook afterwards.

That’s the advice from Fire and Emergency District Manager Rob Hands, who is reminding locals and visitors that there is a total fireworks ban in place because of the high fire danger.

There have been several recent complaints on social media about people letting off backyard fireworks in Twizel, but none of them were reported in a way that would identify exactly where or who was involved.

"Unfortunately we have only learned about this afterwards through social media," Rob said. "Rather than posting on Facebook, we would prefer people to call 111 straight away so our brigade has a chance of finding the people and letting them know about the fireworks ban."

Most locals were well aware of the risk of wildfire right across the Mackenzie Basin, and how easily fireworks could start a fire that could be very hard to put out. Visitors to the area might not have the same awareness about the danger.

"We are really keen to help people understand that there is always a risk in this area and encourage them to save their fireworks for later in the year when the danger is lower."

© Scoop Media

