Serious Incident - Remuera

Police are in attendance at an incident on Orakei Road, Remuera, which occurred around 1.10pm.

At this stage we can advise that one person has sustained critical injuries and has been transported to hospital.

A cordon has been set up at the scene and Police advise the public to avoid the area.

Police enquiries are ongoing and in the very early stages.

An update will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

© Scoop Media

