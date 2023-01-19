Fatal Crash - SH12, Paparoa

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 12, Paparoa, this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police around 1.58pm.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

A second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Due to the crash, State Highway 12 is currently closed, and diversions are in place along Franklin and Stirling Roads.

Unfortunately due to the nature of the roads, these diversions are not suitable for heavy goods vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel where possible or to expect lengthy delays while the scene is cleared.

