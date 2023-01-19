Man Dies After Being Struck By Car In Waimate

Police can now confirm a man struck by a car in Waimate on Monday has died.

Don McCabe, 85, of Waimate suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on Harris Street while on a mobility scooter on the evening of January 16.

Mr McCabe was taken to Timaru Hospital, but sadly died on 17 January.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

