Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CPAG On The Achievements Of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Following Her Resignation

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) acknowledges the work that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has done to put child poverty on the political agenda. As the first Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, she has advocated for children over challenging times, particularly given the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

Under her leadership, government strategy and policy around child poverty has been significantly strengthened. The Child Poverty Reduction Act means we now have a political requirement to report on progress (or lack thereof) on child poverty. It can no longer be ignored and written off.

CPAG also applauds the comprehensive steps and efforts taken to unify the different arms of central government to reduce child poverty in New Zealand. The Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy is now a statutory policy. As well strict procedures for amendment or review have been introduced which will offer long-term protection for children in the face of political change.

The Healthy School Lunches programme is a great example of steps taken by the Ardern government to reduce food insecurity and address the effects of poverty at the grass roots level. The estimated one million school lunches supplied each week ensures that children have the food they need to learn and grow.

In addition, increases have been made to the minimum wage and protections offered for tenants in relation to the obligations of landlords to provide warm, healthy homes. In November changes to the childcare subsidy policy were flagged for inclusion in the 2023 Budget. This should see an income threshold increase for over half of all New Zealand families with children eligible for subsidised childcare assistance.

CPAG would also like to see further steps taken as a matter of urgency to reduce disparity in child poverty rates, particularly for children disproportionately affected such as Māori, Pasifika and children with a disability. This should be implemented as a priority for any subsequent government.

CPAG spokesperson Mike O’Brien says "There are still too many children living in poverty, and the programme of action needs to be accelerated to address the high rates of poverty for some groups of children. While CPAG acknowledges the gains made under the leadership of Jacinda Ardern, we urgently ask for more to be done to support low-income families, and we look forward to the promised review of Working for Families. What we need now is immediate action so no child is left behind."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation


Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 