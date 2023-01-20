Fire And Emergency New Zealand Declares A Prohibited Fire Season For Otago’s Upper Waitaki Zone

Otago’s Upper Waitaki zone will move to a Prohibited Fire Season at 8am on Friday 20 January 2023, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

This comes after a restricted fire season was declared in Upper Waitaki last Friday, including Dunedin, Clutha, Strath Taieri, and Coastal Waitaki.

Community Risk Manager, James Knapp says the sustained and forecasted weather for Upper Waitaki has prompted this change of fire season.

"Very dry weather is predicted in Upper Waitaki over the next month, and any rain that is forecasted will evaporate quickly," he says.

Large fires can get out of control at any time of the year in Otago, but James says the forecasted hot and dry weather is likely to increase the risk of this happening.

"The long history of large fires in recent years show how careful we need to be, particularly at this time of year," he says.

James Knapp says locals and people visiting the area during this prohibited season need to be vigilant, especially when operating 4WD vehicles and camping in grassland areas.

"It only takes one spark to cause a wildfire, so please do your bit this summer to take care of Upper Waitaki," he says.

You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a prohibited fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz.

