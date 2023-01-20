Person charged following incident in Remuera

One person has been charged following an incident on Ōrākei Road, Remuera, on Thursday 19 January, where one person received critical injuries.

A 30-year-old female is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with wounding and unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

The victim is recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

