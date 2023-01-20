Fire And Emergency New Zealand Declares A Prohibited Fire Season For Otago’s Clutha Zone

Otago’s Clutha zone has moved to a Prohibited Fire Season as of 8am today, Friday 20 January 2023, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

This comes after a prohibited fire season was declared in Upper Waitaki today, with Dunedin, Strath Taieri, and Coastal Waitaki remaining in a restricted fire season.

Community Risk Manager, James Knapp says the long term weather forecast for Clutha has prompted this change of fire season.

"A very long dry spell is predicted in Clutha over the next month, and any rain that is forecast will evaporate quickly," he says.

Large fires can get out of control at any time of the year in Otago, but James Knapp says the forecast weather paired with the significant areas of forestry in Clutha is likely to increase the risk of this happening.

"The large fire that ignited on Coal Gully Road overnight proves how vigilant we need to be at this time of year.

"It only takes one spark to cause a wildfire, so please do your bit to help us keep the Clutha community safe," he says.

You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a prohibited fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz.

