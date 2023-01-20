Police impound nine vehicles in Governors Bay

Police in Christchurch would like to thank the community in Governors Bay for their help in identifying several vehicles which have since been impounded and their owners prosecuted, following antisocial driving behaviour.

Since September 2022, the drivers and registered owners of nine vehicles have been held to account through the courts for sustained loss of traction, (burnouts and skids) and for failing to give information to Police.

Several other vehicles have been identified as well and are actively being sought by Police.

Police recognise the distress this behaviour, which has happened at all hours, causes the community.

We thank locals for their help which has allowed Police to obtain sufficient evidence to impound and green sticker these vehicles.

This partnership has led to an increase in reporting such incidents to the Police and is building trust and confidence with the local community.

Police are committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all in our community.

The number of prosecutions sends a clear message that anti-social driving will not be tolerated and we will continue to monitor, investigate and hold offenders to account.

If you have any information, video or photographs of incidents of anti-social road use – including number plates and descriptions, that could assist Police in identifying those involved, please contact Police on 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

These enquiries can and do result in enforcement action. If you witness antisocial driving behaviour, call 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is afterward. A report can also be made online.

