Long Gully (Coronet Peak) Fire Update #2

The vegetation fire at Long Gully on the Skippers Road (Coronet Peak) has been contained.

Firefighters and helicopters have made good progress to secure the perimeter this morning, taking advantage of cool and relatively calm conditions, Incident Controller Nic McQuillan says.

The fire has burnt an estimated 12 hectares of retired high country farmland that includes a large area of dead wilding pine trees.

Ground crews are continuing to work on hotspots, supported by two helicopters. "There is not much visible flame now, but there is a lot of heat in the ground so the crews are working hard to cool things down and reduce the potential for fire to reignite this afternoon when the winds are forecast to rise," Nic McQuillan says.

Two fire investigators are also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency is working with the organisers of a mountainbike festival in Queenstown to let mountainbiking enthusiasts know to avoid trails in the area. The moutainbike trails close to the fire include the Skippers Pack Track, which is affected by the fire, the Coronet Loop below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track and Sack Trail and Atleys Terrace Track.

The Skippers Road remains closed today.

