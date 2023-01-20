ORC Staff Respond To 3 Pollution Incidents In Central Otago

Calls to the Otago Regional Council’s Pollution Hotline on Thursday saw its Central Otago staff respond to three consecutive incidents, with separate complaints investigated over dirtied waterways, the presence of toxic algae and dead ducks.

Members of the public contacted the Pollution Hotline with complaints of domestic waste water entering Horne Creek near Queenstown, followed by staff visiting a creek at Hanleys Farm to confirm the presence of toxic algae, then an afternoon call out to reports of more than 10 dead ducks at Buckler Burn stream, near Glenorchy.

ORC’s Team Leader Compliance Monitoring, Chris McSweeney, says it was a busy day for Central Otago staff, some of whom attended more than one of the three incidents.

“It was one of the busiest days in recent years, with three separate call outs to respond to,” he says.

Water samples, including some tests for the presence of the toxic algae cyanobacteria, were taken at the three sites, with results due back in a week to 10-days; subject to lab availability.

Dangers of the toxic algae cyanobacteria

While results were still pending, Mr McSweeney emphasised the dangers to dogs with the presence of the

toxic algae cyanobacteria becoming more common, from the combination of hotter days and waterways flows declining during summer.

People should not enter waterways where there are toxic algae signs in place.

People are asked to report complaints of environmental contamination to ORC’s Pollution Hotline, 0800 800 033.

